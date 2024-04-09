UConn's Dan Hurley steps onto court to nudge his own player in bizarre move during national title game

The UConn Huskies became the first men’s basketball team since the Florida Gators in 2006 and 2007 to win back-to-back national championships. On Monday, it came against Purdue.

Before the confetti dropped and coach Dan Hurley celebrated another championship with his team, he bewildered the college basketball audience with a stunt late in the game.

Huskies guard Cam Spencer was holding ball near the half-court line with Hurley shouting plays to the team behind his back. In an apparent signal to Spencer to tell him to start dribbling, Hurley walked onto the court and nudged Spencer. The referee pushed him back to the sideline.

UConn was forced to turn the ball over because of Hurley leaving the coach’s box and stepping onto the floor.

The Huskies won the game 75-60.

Spencer scored 11 points and had eight rebounds. He was named to the All-Tournament team.

Hurley talked about winning back-to-back championships as a coach after he saw his brother, Bobby, win consecutive championships as a player at Duke.

"It's incredible to join Bob in that club. Bob was in the arena tonight," Hurley said. "He wanted to kind of stay out of the camera lens. He was in a box enjoying the comfort of that tonight. It was just awesome to have him here for that.

"Obviously, my dad. It's like my dad, he looks at me, he looks at my brother, he sees us coaching in college, what it would have looked like for him if he was doing it. So I know it means a lot to me and Bob again. We're the version of my father that would be coaching in college. Even after back-to-back for me, I'm still just a worse version of him. A little bit worse. I'm getting better, and I'm coming for him."