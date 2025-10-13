Expand / Collapse search
UAB Blazers

UAB fires Super Bowl champion Trent Dilfer after blowout loss

Dilfer never had a winning season at UAB

Ryan Gaydos
The UAB Blazers fired head coach Trent Dilfer on Sunday after the team dropped to 2-4 on the year following a loss to the Florida Atlantic Owls.

The Super Bowl champion took over as UAB’s head coach before the start of the 2023 season after success at the high school level. He never had a winning season while on the sidelines at UAB.

Trent Dilfer adjusts his glasses on the sideline

UAB Blazers head coach Trent Dilfer during the second half against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium on Sept. 20, 2025. (Randy Sartin/Imagn Images)

"We have made a decision to part ways with Head Football Coach Trent Dilfer. We agree that — unfortunately — our on-field performance has not lived up to the standard of winning we have for the program," UAB athletics director Mark Ingram said in a statement. "This decision will allow us to move forward in the best long-term interest of the program."

Ingram said Alex Mortensen was named interim head coach for the rest of the season.

"I wish Coach Dilfer the best and thank him for his class, tireless work and commitment during his tenure at UAB," Ingram added. "While his efforts did not translate into a winning record, each young man who played for him will be a better person as a result."

Trent Dilfer watches his team play Navy

UAB Blazers head coach Trent Dilfer on the sidelines during the first half against the Navy Midshipmen at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium on Sept. 6, 2025. (Tommy Gilligan/Imagn Images)

The final straw for the school was the 53-33 loss to Florida Atlantic. It was the Owls’ third win of the season.

Dilfer was the head coach of Lipscomb Academy in Tennessee from 2019 to 2022. He was 44-10 with the school before he was hired at UAB.

He spent 13 years in the NFL, playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Baltimore Ravens, Seattle Seahawks, Cleveland Browns and San Francisco 49ers.

Trent Dilfer roams the sideline

UAB Blazers head coach Trent Dilfer prior to the game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium on Sept. 20, 2025. (Randy Sartin/Imagn Images)

He won a Super Bowl with the Ravens.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

