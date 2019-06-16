Tyson Fury beats Tom Schwartz by TKO 3 minutes into 2nd round

Tyson Fury beat Tom Schwartz by a technical knockout in the second round in the lineal heavyweight championship in his Las Vegas debut at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

Both the English title defender and his German challenger came into the ring undefeated, although Fury had a split draw with Deontay Wilder last December, the Big Lead reported.

Fury overpowered his larger opponent, putting him down with a hard straight left, according to the report. Schwartz was boxed into a corner where the referee stopped the fight as Schwartz’s corner simultaneously threw in the towel.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fury confirmed a rematch with Wilder, according to the Big Lead.