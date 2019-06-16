Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Boxing
Published

Tyson Fury beats Tom Schwartz by TKO 3 minutes into 2nd round

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 15Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 15

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 15 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

Tyson Fury beat Tom Schwartz by a technical knockout in the second round in the lineal heavyweight championship in his Las Vegas debut at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

Both the English title defender and his German challenger came into the ring undefeated, although Fury had a split draw with Deontay Wilder last December, the Big Lead reported.

Boxers Tyson Fury, left, and Tom Schwarz face off during a ceremonial weigh-in at MGM Grand Garden Arena on June 14, 2019 in Las Vegas. (Getty Images)

Boxers Tyson Fury, left, and Tom Schwarz face off during a ceremonial weigh-in at MGM Grand Garden Arena on June 14, 2019 in Las Vegas. (Getty Images)

Fury overpowered his larger opponent, putting him down with a hard straight left, according to the report. Schwartz was boxed into a corner where the referee stopped the fight as Schwartz’s corner simultaneously threw in the towel.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fury confirmed a rematch with Wilder, according to the Big Lead.