Tyreek Hill's dad wears supportive T-shirt with 2-word message after son's police incident

Herman Hill, the father of Miami Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill, was at the team’s game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night and was supporting his son in full force.

Hill was on the sideline at Hard Rock Stadium wearing a white T-shirt with a two-word message – "Free Cheetah." The shirt also showed a photo of his son’s celebration during last week’s win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. The wide receiver put his hands behind his back and Jaylen Waddle "unlocked" his imaginary handcuffs, poking fun at his police detention.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Tyreek Hill was in the lineup for Thursday night’s game after a long few days.

Hill was detained near Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday after he was stopped for traffic violations. The bodycam footage of the incident showed the intense moments of Miami-Dade Police officers executing a traffic stop on the player, pulling out of his car and handcuffing him on the ground.

One officer involved in the incident was placed on administrative duties following the detention.

Hill has since called for the officer’s ouster.

SAQUON BARKLEY SAYS HE REACHED OUT TO OLD GIANTS TEAMMATE DANIEL JONES AFTER JONES' BRUTAL WEEK 1 PERFORMANCE

The wide receiver spoke about the incident at a press conference with reporters on Wednesday. He admitted there were things he could have done differently.

"My whole life is all about accountability," Hill said. "Like how can I get better? So right now, I have family members who are cops. We’ve had conversations. Yes, I will say I could’ve been better. I could’ve let down my window in that instant, but the thing about me is I don’t want attention. I don’t want to be cameras out, phones on you in that moment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"But at the end of the day, I’m human. I’ve got to follow rules, I’ve got to do what everyone else would do. Now, does that give them the right to literally beat the dog out of me? Absolutely not. But at the end of the day, I wish I could go back and do things a bit differently."