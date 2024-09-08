Dolphins' Tyreek Hill pokes fun at police detention in touchdown celebration

Tyreek Hill let his play do the talking Sunday after he was detained by police hours before the Miami Dolphins picked up their first win of the 2024 season over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Hill had seven catches for 130 yards and an 80-yard touchdown catch on a pass from Tua Tagovailoa.

After the touchdown, he had an eyebrow-raising celebration with teammate Jaylen Waddle.

The star wide receiver put his hands behind his back as if he were handcuffed. Waddle approached him and "unhooked" imaginary cuffs.

Miami won the game 20-17 over Jacksonville after Jason Sanders nailed a game-winning 52-yard field goal.

Calais Campbell, Hill’s teammate, told ESPN he was also handcuffed while he said he tried to "de-escalate" the situation.

The Miami-Dade Police assigned one of the officers involved in Hill’s detention to "administrative duties" hours after the incident.

"That should tell you everything you need to know," Hill said, via NFL Network.

He told CBS Sports he wasn’t going to directly comment on the situation and would try to let "bygones be bygones." But he thanked his teammates for trying to help him out in the situation.

"I loved that. I was f---ing fired up, dog. … That goes to show that, man, it’s more than about football, dog, like, the brotherhood that we got outside of just football is amazing," he said. "Those dudes were really risking their lives for me. Shout out to (Jonnu Smith). Shout out (Calais Campbell). Shout out to Drew Brooks. Shout out to everybody, man. Shout out to my mom too."