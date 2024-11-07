Dolphins star's wife slams 'The View' cohost for calling Trump supporters ‘uneducated White women’

Devon Mostert, the wife of Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert, sounded off on "The View" cohost Sunny Hostin for slamming supporters of President-elect Trump as "uneducated White women."

During Wednesday’s episode, Hostin singled out White female voters that she claimed "voted against their reproductive health freedoms."

"I want to dig further into the demographics because Black women tried to save this country again last night – 92% of Black women voted for the vice president," Hostin began. "You have Latinas in the 70 percentile voting for the vice president."

"What we did not have is White women, who voted about 52% for Donald Trump – uneducated White women is my understanding. You have Latino men actually voting more for him… So why do you think that uneducated White women voted against their reproductive health freedoms and why do you think Latino men invited in favor of someone that says he’s going to deport the majority of [their] community," Hostin asked ABC political news director Rick Klein.

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin jumped in, arguing, "I don’t think White women like being called uneducated White women."

But Hostin responded, "That’s what the polls said."

Devon Mostert responded to the remarks in several posts on social media, slamming Hostin for what she called "racist comments."

"Uneducated White woman here," Devon wrote on her Instagram Stories, "Sunny, I GUARANTEE I can school you on any given political topic on any given day." She added in another post that if the "role was flipped" there would be "outrage."

"Racism goes all kinda ways. And ALL WAYS are disgusting and unacceptable."

Devon also added that she’s often been subjected to "racial comments" as a result of being in an interracial relationship for over a decade.

"Nasty people will be nasty people. No matter what skin color. You either want a better world or you don’t. To make DIVISIVE, racist comments, but are upset racism still exists… isn’t that hypocrisy at its finest??! Do better."