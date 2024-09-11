Expand / Collapse search
Miami Dolphins

Tyreek Hill incident should be 'shown to every Black boy on how not to act when being pulled over': NBA player

Hill was issued two traffic citations

Ryan Gaydos
Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac weighed in on the detention of Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill on Tuesday after the bodycam footage of the incident was released.

Isaac wrote on X that Hill’s detention should be "shown to every Black boy on how not to act when being pulled over."

Jonathan Isaac in Cleveland

Orlando Magic players, from left, Joe Ingles, Jonathan Isaac and Goga Bitadze listen to the national anthem before the Eastern Conference playoff game against the Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on April 22, 2024, in Cleveland, Ohio. (Jason Miller/Getty Images)

"It’s immature as Black men to put our lives in the hands of officers in this way! Especially when you’re of his caliber," Isaac wrote. "Neither side has an obligation to be nice… but 9.99 times out of 10 you gone get what you give with LE. especially when you’re being pulled over for a valid reason… That’s fair… There are unjust exceptions/escalations of course.

"This wasn’t anyone’s best moment on both sides. A nothing burger imo."

Hill was pulled over before the Dolphins played the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. Bodycam footage showed the intense moments from when he was stopped, taken out of his car and placed in handcuffs on the ground to him leaving with two traffic citations.

Tyreek Hill and Keeta Vaccaro

Tyreek Hill of the Miami Dolphins after scoring a touchdown against the Chiefs in the AFC wild-card playoff game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Jan. 13, 2024, in Kansas City, Missouri. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The star wide receiver and his agent both called for the firing of the officer who was placed on administrative duties following the incident.

"We are demanding for the immediate termination of the officer that has been placed on administrative leave," Hill said in a statement through his lawyer Julius Collins, via Reuters. "Each action that a law enforcement official take (sic) is governed by standard operating procedures.

"We are of the opinion that the officer's use of force was excessive, escalating, and reckless. We are demanding that the officer be terminated effective immediately."

Tyreek Hill at the Pro Bowl

Tyreek Hill of the Miami Dolphins during the NFL Pro Bowl at Camping World Stadium on Feb. 4, 2024, in Orlando, Florida. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Miami-Dade Police identified the officer who was placed on administrative duties as Danny Torres – a 27-year veteran of the force.

