Tyreek Hill incident should be 'shown to every Black boy on how not to act when being pulled over': NBA player

Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac weighed in on the detention of Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill on Tuesday after the bodycam footage of the incident was released.

Isaac wrote on X that Hill’s detention should be "shown to every Black boy on how not to act when being pulled over."

"It’s immature as Black men to put our lives in the hands of officers in this way! Especially when you’re of his caliber," Isaac wrote. "Neither side has an obligation to be nice… but 9.99 times out of 10 you gone get what you give with LE. especially when you’re being pulled over for a valid reason… That’s fair… There are unjust exceptions/escalations of course.

"This wasn’t anyone’s best moment on both sides. A nothing burger imo."

Hill was pulled over before the Dolphins played the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. Bodycam footage showed the intense moments from when he was stopped, taken out of his car and placed in handcuffs on the ground to him leaving with two traffic citations.

The star wide receiver and his agent both called for the firing of the officer who was placed on administrative duties following the incident.

"We are demanding for the immediate termination of the officer that has been placed on administrative leave," Hill said in a statement through his lawyer Julius Collins, via Reuters. "Each action that a law enforcement official take (sic) is governed by standard operating procedures.

"We are of the opinion that the officer's use of force was excessive, escalating, and reckless. We are demanding that the officer be terminated effective immediately."

Miami-Dade Police identified the officer who was placed on administrative duties as Danny Torres – a 27-year veteran of the force.