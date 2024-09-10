Tyreek Hill receives 2 citations in incident involving Miami-Dade police officers

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill was cited for careless driving and a seat belt violation during his traffic stop before Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Miami-Dade Police Department released the citations on Tuesday – one day after bodycam footage showed the intense moment the NFL player was pulled over, taken out of his vehicle and handcuffed while on the ground.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Hill was found to be in violation of Florida statute 316.1925, which defines careless driving as "any person operating a vehicle upon the streets or highways within the state shall drive the same in a careful and prudent manner, having regard for the width, grade, curves, corners, traffic, and all other attendant circumstances, so as not to endanger the life, limb, or property of any person. Failure to drive in such manner shall constitute careless driving and a violation of this section."

Police said Hill was driving at a "visual estimation (of) 60 mph" in a 40 mph zone with no seat belt.

DOLPHINS' TYREEK HILL NOT BLAMELESS IN INCIDENT WITH POLICE OFFICERS, ESPN'S STEPHEN A SMITH SAYS

Hill was briefly detained during the traffic stop after an intense back and forth with officers. Calais Campbell and Jonnu Smith were also given citations during the incident. They pulled over to see if Hill was OK during the incident, according to bodycam footage.

Manuel Morales, the chief of police for the Miami Police Department, released a statement on the incident.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The body-worn camera depicting the interaction between members of the Miami Dade Police and Mr. Hill is hard to watch, but it’s a reminder that we must always strive to do better," Morales said. "Despite no city of Miami Police involvement, I pray we can move forward and use this incident to forge a stronger partnership between our professional athletes, the community, and the brave men and women who are sworn to protect us all. When we work together, we all win."