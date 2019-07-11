Tyrannosaurus rex costume race at Washington state racetrack goes viral

At least they picked a Ty-RAN-nosaurus.

The third annual Tyrannosaurus rex race at Emerald Downs in Washington state went viral this week.

The video showed more than 30 competitors dressed in T-Rex costumes taking to the horse track Saturday in Auburn to see who the fastest dinosaur is.

BREEDERS' CUP WILL TAKE PLACE AT SANTA ANITA DESPITE MULTIPLE HORSE DEATHS

The sprint saw one dinosaur take the victory at the event and a few of the Cretaceous racers falling down on their faces.

Phil Ziegler, the president of the racetrack, told USA Today that he liked that the video “made so many people happy.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The race, which featured employees of Tri-Guard Pest Control, has piqued the interest of many, Ziegler said. He told the newspaper he had already been asked about how people can enter the race next year.