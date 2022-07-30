Tyler Naquin says trade to New York Mets was ‘out of the blue’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The New York Mets sit in first place in the National League East , three games up on the Atlanta Braves as the organization looks to make the postseason for the first time since the 2016 season.

On Thursday, the Mets went out and found some help as the MLB regular season heads into August.

New York acquired outfielder Tyler Naquin from the Cincinnati Reds, a move that came as a surprise to the left-handed hitter.

"It was definitely out of the blue," Naquin said Friday, according to the New York Post . "I heard some things about other teams, but every year you kind of hear something around the trade deadline. I am sure it’s going to start heating up here in the next couple of days for everybody."

WHITE SOX’S TIM ANDERSON BUMPS UMPIRE AFTER EJECTION: ‘I DIDN’T SEE ANY CONTACT THAT I KNOW’

Naquin adds another bat to the Mets lineup and a player who can man all three outfield positions for manager Buck Showalter.

"He’s a guy that can play all three outfield positions, left-handed bat, good defender and thrower and run the bases," Showalter said. "He can bring some things that all clubs need. Just another piece that we can maneuver and present a tough lineup."

AARON JUDGE’S NINTH MULTI-HOME RUN GAME PUTS HIM INTO 40-HOMER CLUB BEFORE AUGUST

Naquin hit .246 with 33 RBIs and seven home runs in 56 games with the Reds and is due to become a free agent after the season.

Naquin, who did not play in New York’s 6-4 win over the Miami Marlins Friday night, now gets a chance to play for a team with postseason aspirations.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"It’s fun, man," said Naquin, according to MLB.com. "It’s exciting news. It’s been a whirlwind the past couple hours. … It should be a fun ride."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Mets and Marlins are scheduled to play the second game of their three-game series Saturday night at 6:10 p.m. ET.