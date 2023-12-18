Expand / Collapse search
Minnesota Timberwolves

T'Wolves' Anthony Edwards appears to encourage model to get an abortion in text exchange, offers apology

Edwards said the texts don't reflect who he wants to be as a man

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards’ personal text messages with an Instagram model were put out in the public sphere on Sunday, forcing the guard to comment on it.

Paige Jordae released text messages that appeared to show her telling Edwards she was pregnant and she had an appointment to see a doctor. Edwards, who is tagged in the screenshots posted on Instagram, appeared to respond, "Hell Nawl can’t do dis."

He then suggested that she "get a abortion lol."

Anthony Edwards vs Grizzlies

Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves during the game against the Grizzlies at FedExForum on Dec. 8, 2023, in Memphis. (Justin Ford/Getty Images)

"Honestly I had an abortion with my son around 2 years ago and I regret it everyday," she responded.

Edwards wrote back that he didn’t "want a kid." He seemingly encouraged her to "just take the pills" and wanted her to send him a video of her taking the right pills. He asked her to "send da video" multiple times.

The exchange appeared to take place between late November and early December. The texts also suggested Edwards offered to handle the issue between themselves but later got a lawyer involved.

Jordae then put out a longer statement about the issue on her Stories.

"I’ve never once ran to the internet about NO ONE," she wrote. "I tried over and over to handle this privately and my efforts were ignored.

Anthony Edwards dribbles

Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves dribbles the ball during the Mavericks game on Dec. 14, 2023, at the American Airlines Center in Dallas. (Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images)

"I’ve been lied to and manipulated by someone who knows exactly what they’re doing and takes no accountability for anything."

She also posted a screenshot of a wire transfer of $100,000.

Edwards on Monday posted a statement about the exchange.

"I made comments in the heat of a moment that are not me, and that are not aligned with what I believe and who I want to be as a man," the statement read. "All women should be supported and empowered to make their own decisions about their bodies and what is best for them.

Anthony Edwards guarded

Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves is guarded during the San Antonio Spurs game at Target Center on Dec. 6, 2023, in Minneapolis. (Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

"I am handling my personal matters privately and will not be commenting on them any further at this time."

