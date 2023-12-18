T'Wolves' Anthony Edwards appears to encourage model to get an abortion in text exchange, offers apology

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards’ personal text messages with an Instagram model were put out in the public sphere on Sunday, forcing the guard to comment on it.

Paige Jordae released text messages that appeared to show her telling Edwards she was pregnant and she had an appointment to see a doctor. Edwards, who is tagged in the screenshots posted on Instagram, appeared to respond, "Hell Nawl can’t do dis."

He then suggested that she "get a abortion lol."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Honestly I had an abortion with my son around 2 years ago and I regret it everyday," she responded.

Edwards wrote back that he didn’t "want a kid." He seemingly encouraged her to "just take the pills" and wanted her to send him a video of her taking the right pills. He asked her to "send da video" multiple times.

The exchange appeared to take place between late November and early December. The texts also suggested Edwards offered to handle the issue between themselves but later got a lawyer involved.

Jordae then put out a longer statement about the issue on her Stories.

"I’ve never once ran to the internet about NO ONE," she wrote. "I tried over and over to handle this privately and my efforts were ignored.

WARRIORS' STEPH CURRY SEES EPIC 3-POINTER STREAK COME TO AN END

"I’ve been lied to and manipulated by someone who knows exactly what they’re doing and takes no accountability for anything."

She also posted a screenshot of a wire transfer of $100,000.

Edwards on Monday posted a statement about the exchange.

"I made comments in the heat of a moment that are not me, and that are not aligned with what I believe and who I want to be as a man," the statement read. "All women should be supported and empowered to make their own decisions about their bodies and what is best for them.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I am handling my personal matters privately and will not be commenting on them any further at this time."