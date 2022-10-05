Expand / Collapse search
Twins troll Aaron Judge after Luis Arraez clinches batting title

Judge was in contention for Triple Crown until skid in season's final days

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
Entering September, Aaron Judge's chances of winning the Triple Crown were slim to none.

On September 2, he was hitting .294, 25 points behind Luis Arraez of the Minnesota Twins.

American League All-Stars Giancarlo Stanton, #27, (L) and Aaron Judge, #99 of the New York Yankees, (C) talk with Luis Arraez, #2 of the Minnesota Twins, (R) during the 2022 Gatorade All-Star Workout Day at Dodger Stadium on July 18, 2022 in Los Angeles. (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

But miraculously, Judge hit .492 in his next 16 games and held onto the batting title lead for a few days.

However, Judge went on a slight skid to end the season, while Arraez stayed consistent, winning the batting title with a .316 average by five points.

Luis Arraez, #2 of the Minnesota Twins, hits a double against the Chicago White Sox during the third inning at Guaranteed Rate Field on Oct. 5, 2022 in Chicago. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

AARON JUDGE’S 62ND HOME RUN: NEW DETAILS EMERGE IN FAN’S FAILED PURSUIT OF MILESTONE BALL

It is rare for the Minnesota Twins to trump the New York Yankees at anything. Since 2002, the Bombers are 114-39 against the Twins, including postseason play, so they had to bask in a rare moment.

When Arraez clinched the batting crown, the Twins trolled Judge with a tweet that read "ALL ARRAEZ," a play on the "all rise" term often said in support of Judge.

The Yankees and Judge will have the last laugh - Judge led the majors in home runs (62), RBI (131), on-base percentage (.425), slugging percentage (.696), runs scored (133), and total bases (391), while his 111 walks were the most in the American League.

New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge, #99, reacts after hitting a double against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning of a baseball game Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

The Yankees also won the AL East with a 99-63 record, earning a bye week into the ALDS, while the Minnesota Twins failed to finish above .500 and missed out on the postseason for the second year in a row.