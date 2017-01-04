Twins say goodbye to Plouffe, put longtime 3B on waivers

The Minnesota Twins made a surprise move Friday afternoon, outrighting third baseman Trevor Plouffe and catcher Juan Centeno.

Plouffe was set to become a free agent next year, and will instead hit the open market if he goes unclaimed.

A first-round pick in the 2004 first-year player draft, Plouffe hit .247 with 96 home runs in 723 career games for the Twins.

Centeno served as the Twins' backup catcher in 2016, appearing in 55 games and hitting .261 with 25 RBI.

Prospect Adam Walker was also placed on outright waivers, before being claimed by the Milwaukee Brewers.

Walker hit 27 home runs and 75 RBI for the Triple-A Rochester Red Wings last season.

The Twins added pitchers Felix Jorge and Fernando Romero to their major-league roster, as well as catcher Mitch Garver, infielder Engelb Vielma and outifelders Zack Granite and Daniel Palka.