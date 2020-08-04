Twins, Pirates game delayed by drone flying over Target Field

A drone flew over Target Field prior to the start of a Minnesota Twins and Pittsburgh Pirates game on Tuesday, which forced a delay.

According to The Athletic, players were trying to throw baseballs at the drone, but they were unable to hit it. Eventually, it flew out of the stadium, and around one of the parking lots.

The umpires made the players get off the field because the drone presents a safety issue. The drone flew as low as the middle of the third deck, so it definitely could have affected the game if a ball were in play.

Flying a drone over an MLB ballpark is actually illegal. There are temporary flight restrictions in place for airspace above all MLB games, which was put in place by the Federal Aviation Administration.

