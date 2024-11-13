Expand / Collapse search
Senate

Tommy Tuberville lauds Gaetz after Trump taps him for AG: 'He loves the Constitution'

Tuberville, a former Auburn football coach, joined OutKick's 'Hot Mic'

Ryan Gaydos
Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., praised Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., after President-elect Trump tapped Gaetz for attorney general. Tuberville joined OutKick's ‘Hot Mic’ to discuss.

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., the former Auburn football head coach, lauded Rep. Matt Gaetz Wednesday after President-elect Trump tapped Gaetz for attorney general.

Gaetz, R-Fla., would head up the Justice Department if confirmed once Trump is sworn in for his second term in January. 

Trump announced the nomination via Truth Social, saying Gaetz "has distinguished himself in Congress through his focus on achieving desperately needed reform at the Department of Justice."

Tommy Tuberville in 2020

Sen. Tommy Tuberville gives his acceptance speech during an election night event at the Renaissance Hotel in Montgomery, Ala., Nov. 3, 2020. (Imagn)

Tuberville said in an appearance on OutKick’s "Hot Mic" that Gaetz was a good friend of his and supported the decision.

"You talk about shake the world up. Trump just did it," the 2004 AP Coach of the Year said. "But he told people, ‘Listen, we’re not giving in. We’re gonna take the best.’ Let me tell you something about Matt Gaetz. He is hard-nosed. He knows the Constitution. He loves the Constitution.

Matt Gaetz at a summit

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., speaks at the Republican Party of Florida Freedom Summit Nov. 4, 2023, in Kissimmee, Fla.  (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

"Contrary to the fact that Merrick Garland, who could care less about the Constitution, broke the law almost daily, you talk about a contrast there. The attorney general has to be the head law enforcement officer in the country to protect our country and our president.

"They are getting ready to come after every Republican. Every official that’s in politics, they’re gonna come after Trump with four feet. They cannot allow this country to be taken over by the American people again because a lot of people are gonna go to jail. There’s a lot of crooks up here, a lot of criminals. That DOJ, the FBI, the IRS — my God, what a sewer. It is absolutely amazing."

Tuberville and Joe Manchin

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., left, and Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., right, arriving before Gen. Charles Q. Brown testified before the Senate Armed Services Committee on his nomination to be chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff at the Department of Defense in Washington, D.C., July 11, 2023. (Jack Gruber/USA Today)

Gaetz said in a post on X it would be "an honor to serve as President Trump’s Attorney General!"

