NBA legend George Karl says league should learn lesson out of Trump's election victory

Legendary NBA head coach George Karl called on the league to take a page out of last week’s election result in which President-elect Donald Trump defeated Vice President Kamala Harris.

Karl wrote on X on Monday that as the American voters sought change in its leadership in the White House and in Congress, the NBA should start weighing the changes it needs to make when it comes to the product on the court.

"Feelings on Trump aside, the Election last week was a statement on change," he posted. "The League I love and helped build, the NBA, needs to acknowledge the same.

"Fans tell me daily the games are unwatchable. The entertainment has surpassed the sport. The NBA should listen and respond."

Karl’s complaint about the league has been one that the league has faced for several years. Injury management, players resting during back-to-backs or deciding to sit out for the stretch run of the regular season, has been the antithesis of what fans saw in the 1980s and 1990s.

The NBA has attempted to clamp down on some of its stars sitting out with rules on how awards are given out at the end of the season.

A player must participate in at least 65 games to be considered for the MVP and All-NBA teams. Essentially, it will affect players’ bottom line as they could be eligible for supermax contracts if they earn certain accolades.

ESPN noted in January that star players in the 1980s missed an average of 10.4 games per season, and in the 1990s, star players missed an average of 10.6 games per season. The number has reportedly increased to an average of 23.9 missed games per season this decade.

The NBA said in a report that injury management does not necessarily reduce the risk of long-term injuries.

The league and its players will need to come up with a solution as superstar power that would usually bring eyes to regular-season games wanes while players like LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Steph Curry enter the twilight of their historic careers.