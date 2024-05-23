Louisville police officer violated protocols during Scottie Scheffler arrest by failing to turn on bodycam

An officer with the Louisville Metro Police Department received "corrective action" after an internal investigation into the arrest of two-time major winner Scottie Scheffler revealed that the officer did not follow proper protocols by failing to turn on his body camera.

Louisville Police Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel announced Thursday morning, in a joint press conference with Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg , that Detective ​​Bryan Gillis was counseled by his supervisor after an investigation found that he did not turn on his body-worn camera, as he was required to.

"Detective Gillis should have turned on his body-worn camera, but did not. His failure to do so is a violation of the LMPD policy on uniforms and equipment, subject category body worn camera," Gwinn-Villaroel said.

"We understand the seriousness of the failure to capture this interaction, which is why our officer has received corrective action for this policy violation. This corrective action has been notated on a performance observation form, which is in line with our disciplinary protocol and practices. We respect the judicial process, and we will allow the course to proceed accordingly. We will not be able to make any further statements as relates to this matter."

Greenberg spoke about the importance of police body-worn cameras, adding that all parties involved, including Scheffler, "want to move forward."

"Activating body-worn cameras, it is critically important for our police department to have evidence to maintain the community's trust, to be transparent," he said. "LMPD needs to be focused on reducing the amount of violent crime in our city, reducing the amount of gun violence, protecting and keeping people safe. That is what they do every day. That's what they've done since last Friday when they were working with the detail out at Valhalla and on Shelbyville Road. And that's what they will continue to do."

The internal investigation was launched after Scheffler, a fan favorite on the PGA Tour, was handcuffed and arrested just outside Valhalla Golf Club early Friday morning before the second round of the PGA Championship.

According to an arrest report, Scheffler was driving a credentialed PGA courtesy car when an officer said he "refused to comply and accelerated forward, dragging" the officer to the ground.

Police were already on the scene investigating a volunteer's death, who was hit by a bus just outside the golf course.

Scheffler, 27, is facing four charges, including felony assault over injuries a Louisville police officer sustained during the encounter.

"It was a chaotic situation and a big misunderstanding," Scheffler said after the second round, also expressing his condolences to the family of the volunteer. "I can't comment on any of the specifics of it, so I feel like y'all are going to be disappointed, but I can't comment on any specifics, but my situation will be handled."

Scheffler also commended the officers he dealt with during the encounter.

"They were really kind. I'm grateful that we have such strong police, and they're our protectors out there, and like I said, we just got into a chaotic situation this morning. That's really all it was."

His initial court date was postponed by a Kentucky court until June 3.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.