Trump says Josh Allen was going to be No 1 pick in 2018 NFL Draft before social media posts surfaced

Former President Donald Trump said that Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was going to be the no. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft if it were not for offensive posts that surfaced shortly before the draft began.

Allen had posts surfacing from when he was 16 and 17 years old that included the use of the N-word and a post that said, "if it ain’t White, it ain’t right," according to Yahoo Sports.

The now 28-year-old has since apologized for those posts and is in the midst of his seventh season with the Bills.

"(The Bills) drafted a quarterback who was going to be the number one draft pick, and then he said things on the internet that weren’t good, you understand that, and he said, and they passed him," Trump said during a recent appearance on Barstool Sports’ "Bussin’ With The Boys."

"(Josh Allen is) an exciting quarterback too, but a great one, and so, he was going to be number one, and then they found things they didn’t like, and people passed on him for that, and then so number seven was the Bills, pretty sure it was number seven’s right? And No. 7 was the Bills, and (owner Terry Pegula) picked him, and he took him around on an apology tour for a day, and he ends up with the one of the best quarterbacks, which was pretty good," Trump said.

The Cleveland Browns had the number one overall pick, and instead selected quarterback Baker Mayfield out of Oklahoma. Mayfield spent four seasons with the Browns before they moved on from their former top pick, replacing him with Deshaun Watson.

As Allen slid down the draft boards, the Bills traded two second-round picks and swapped first round picks with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to move up to the seventh overall pick to take Allen out of Wyoming.

Allen is a two-time Pro Bowler and has led the Bills to the playoffs each of the last five seasons.

The star quarterback played well in the Bills win over the New York Jets on "Monday Night Football," completing 19–25 passes for 215 yards and two passing touchdowns while also rushing for a touchdown.

The win moved the Bills to 4-2 on the season and into first place in the AFC East.

The Bills will look to build on their win when they play the Tennessee Titans at home next week on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

