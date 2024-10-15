Trump praises Brock Purdy emerging as 49ers star after being drafted last: 'There's a little luck in sports'

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy earned high praise from former President Trump.

Trump sat down for an interview with Barstool Sports’ "Bussin' With The Boys" last week as the 49ers and Seattle Seahawks played each other on Thursday night, spurring a conversation about Purdy.

"(Purdy) is a great story, he’s like the last drafted, and they put him in, and he just moved the team. He’s really good," Trump said.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Purdy was selected as the 262nd overall pick, the last pick, in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Iowa State. Purdy beat out veteran Nate Sudfeld to win the third-string quarterback job in training camp in 2022.

"He was Mr. Irrelevant? He’s not irrelevant anymore," Trump said.

"[Purdy’s] not irrelevant any longer, but he’s just a great quarterback, and it shows you there’s a little luck in sports. And actually, he wouldn’t have played except that everybody got hurt in front of him, and then they put him in, and they moved the ball right. And that was the end of that. That’s happened before, it happened with Tom Brady," Trump said.

Trey Lance was named the starter over Jimmy Garoppolo going into the 2022 season, but Lance got hurt in Week 2 and didn’t return for the season.

JETS TO ACQUIRE DAVANTE ADAMS IN BLOCKBUSTER TRADE WITH RAIDERS

Garoppolo filled in for Lance, but then he got hurt in the Week 13 win over the Miami Dolphins. Purdy came in relief of Garoppolo and hasn’t given up the starting quarterback position since.

Purdy finished the 2022 regular season 5-0, throwing 13 touchdowns and four interceptions in his first five career starts while also leading the 49ers to two playoff victories in his rookie season.

Last season was Purdy’s first coming into training camp as the starter, and he thrived. Purdy was 12-4 as a starter, leading the 49ers to the No. 1 seed in the NFC. His play earned MVP votes as he threw for 4,280 yards, 31 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Purdy took the 49ers to the Super Bowl, where they were eventually defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs.

This season, the 49ers have gotten off to a slower start and are 3-3. Purdy has thrown for 1,629 yards with nine touchdowns and four interceptions so far.

The 49ers' next game is a Super Bowl rematch against the Chiefs on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.