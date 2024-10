The Pittsburgh Steelers did not need much help handling the New York Jets on Sunday, but former President Donald Trump was ready if needed.

The Steelers defeated the Jets, 37-15, on Sunday night in the presence of Trump, who had been in the Pittsburgh area for the weekend.

Trump held a rally in nearby Latrobe with former Steelers stars Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell in attendance on Saturday. Twenty-four hours later, the trio attended the NFL action in a suite.

Ahead of the trip to Acrisure Stadium, Trump posted an AI-generated photo of himself in a black Steelers jersey, with pads and gloves on, wearing No. 47.

When Steelers fans spotted Trump at the game, a loud "U-S-A!" chant filled the stadium.

Prior to the game, Steelers Hall of Famers Jerome Bettis and "Mean" Joe Greene, as well as the family of Franco Harris, publicly endorsed Trump's opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris.

Brown was spotted wearing dark MAGA gear ahead of the game, throwing out vintage Steelers "Terrible Towels" that were makeshift Trump/Vance merchandise.

Steelers Nation still holds love for Brown after he grew into a superstar receiver with them after being drafted out of Central Michigan in 2010.

Brown made seven Pro Bowls with the Steelers, including six in a row from 2013-2018, and led the league in receiving twice (2014, 2017) as well as receiving touchdowns (2018).

The Steelers bolstered their security presence for Trump's arrival on Sunday night. It was the second football game he attended this year, having also been at the Georgia-Alabama game.

Fox News' Scott Thompson contributed to this report.

