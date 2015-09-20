Truex fastest in final 2 practices before opening Chase race

JOLIET, Ill. (AP) Martin Truex Jr. was the fastest in both practice sessions Saturday for the opening round of the Chase for the Sprint Cup championship.

Chase drivers took nine of the top 11 spots on the speed chart in the final practice for the race Sunday at Chicagoland Speedway.

Truex's fast lap of 184.849 led the last session. He was followed by Brad Keselowski, Matt Kenseth and Carl Edwards as all three manufacturers were represented in the top four.

Jimmie Johnson was sixth-fastest and followed by Denny Hamlin and Paul Menard.

Ryan Newman was 10th and Jeff Gordon 11th.

Joey Logano was the slowest of the 16 Chase drivers in final practice after posting a lap that ranked 23rd on the chart.

Johnson led both sessions with the best 10-lap consecutive lap average.