Bears beat Cowboys 31-24 behind QB Mitchell Trubisky



CHICAGO -- Mitchell Trubisky and the Chicago Bears appear to be hitting their stride, even if it might be too late to salvage their season.



Trubisky threw three touchdown passes and ran for a score in Chicago's 31-24 victory over Dak Prescott and the slumping Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night.



In a matchup between disappointing teams that made the playoffs last season, the Bears (7-6) came away with their fourth win in five games after dropping four in a row. The Cowboys (6-7) have lost seven of 10 since a 3-0 start.

“I think it shows we're resilient,” Trubisky said. “We stick together. We believe in each other even when nobody else believes in us. It's a special group in that locker room. We just want to keep this feeling going.”

Trubisky shook off an early interception near the goal line to complete 23 of 31 passes for 244 yards. He matched a season high for touchdown throws and set one with 63 yards rushing. That included a 23-yard scoring dash early in the fourth quarter to make it 31-14.

Allen Robinson caught two TD passes and Anthony Miller had one as Chicago tied a season scoring high.





On defense, Khalil Mack had a sack but linebacker Roquan Smith left the game with a pectoral injury on the opening drive, with coach Matt Nagy saying it “doesn't look real good for him.”



Still, the Bears took out the NFC East leaders after beating the struggling Detroit Lions twice and New York Giants in recent weeks.



“Most teams at some point in time will hit some type of adversity,” Nagy said. “We went through that four-game stretch. It was difficult in a lot of different ways. ... Everybody's seeing what type of people we have on this football team. No one's flinched. We've pulled together. We've become even tighter.”