Troy Aikman blasts refs for indecisiveness during Giants-Packers game: 'This is ridiculous'

Troy Aikman appeared to have enough with NFL officials and added to the chorus of criticism against them on Monday night, as he and Joe Buck called the New York Giants and Green Bay Packers game.

Aikman was irked over how long it took for officials to determine that the Packers’ kickoff, following Anders Carlson’s 36-yard field goal, went off Giants blocker Lawrence Cager and did not bounce out of bounds. All of it coming right before halftime.

"The problem with all of this is just make a call. I mean there’s 13 seconds in the half, you know, just make a decision," the Dallas Cowboys legend said during the "Monday Night Football" broadcast. "And this is what stops all these games. And the officials, I know, they’ve been talked about every week but this is ridiculous what we’re watching right now."

It was clear Aikman was speaking for most fans when it comes to officiating this season.

Aikman and Buck were on the call last week when the Packers and Kansas City Chiefs ended in controversy after Patrick Mahomes’ deep pass to Marquez Valdes-Scantling was broken up, but it appeared Green Bay defensive back Jonathan Owens hit the receiver early.

Mahomes was upset Sunday night as an offensive offsides call on Kadarius Toney spoiled a touchdown and took crucial points off the board. Though it appeared to be the correct call, Mahomes criticized officials at the postgame podium and exploded at refs on the sidelines.

"It’s tough to swallow," he said. "Not only from me, and football in general, to take away greatness like that, for a guy like Travis to make a play like that, you want to see the guys on the field decide the game. They’re human. They make mistakes. But every week, we’re talking about something."

"It's the call. Just in that moment. Not for myself. To have a flag change the outcome of the game. I've never had offensive offsides called. If it does, they warn you. There wasn't a warning the entire game. And then you make a call like that in the final minute? Another game, we're talking about the refs. It's not what we want for the NFL. It's not what we want for football."