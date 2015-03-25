Trial begins for youths charged with manslaughter in death of soccer linesman in Netherlands

The trial has begun for seven youths and an adult charged with manslaughter after an attack on a volunteer soccer linesman who later died in the Netherlands.

The minors have not been identified due to privacy laws. Three of them were filmed kicking and punching Richard Nieuwenhuizen in the head and neck shortly after a match on Dec. 2. He collapsed and died in hospital the following day.

Niewenhuizen's 14-year-old son was playing in the match.

Defense lawyers are expected to argue that Nieuwenhuizen, who was 41 when he died in December, had an underlying heart condition that contributed to his death or caused it.