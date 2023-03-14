Expand / Collapse search
Trevor Bauer
Published

Trevor Bauer joins Japanese baseball team after Dodgers release

Bauer had his suspension reduced late last year and the Dodgers released him

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Trevor Bauer will pitch again this year – just not in Major League Baseball.

The one-time National League Cy Young Award winner agreed to a contract with the Yokohama DeNA BayStars of Japan’s Central League on Monday. The Los Angeles Dodgers released Bauer three weeks after an arbitrator reduced his suspension from 324 to 194 games following the league’s investigation into domestic violence allegations.

Trevor Bauer, #27 of the Los Angeles Dodgers, pauses between pitches during the game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 in San Diego.

Bauer did not face charges for the accusations against him and denied any wrongdoing.

"I’m so excited, and I think the world reaction is going to be tremendous," BayStars manager Daisuke Miura said. "I believe a very powerful pitcher is coming who will enhance our chances for winning the championship."

Bauer said playing in Nippon Professional Baseball had always been a dream of his.

Trevor Bauer, #27 of the Los Angeles Dodgers, pitches in the first inning against the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium on June 28, 2021 in Los Angeles.

"To all the BayStar fans out there — I am so excited for the opportunity to be part of the great team we have this year and to try to bring home a championship," Bauer said. "And to all the Japanese baseball fans out there — I cannot wait to see you guys out at the stadium soon. Please come say hi and help me learn more about your great country. See you guys soon!"

Bauer was an All-Star in 2019 and won the NL Cy Young Award with the Cincinnati Reds in the coronavirus pandemic-shortened season in 2020.

Trevor Bauer, #27 of the Los Angeles Dodgers, returns to the dugout after the top of the first inning against the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium on June 28, 2021 in Los Angeles.

He signed with the Dodgers ahead of the 2021 season but only appeared in 17 games for them.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.