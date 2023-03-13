Expand / Collapse search
Yankees great, 3-time All-Star Joe Pepitone dead at 82

Pepitone, a Brooklyn native, played 12 seasons in MLB, with his first eight coming in New York

Scott Thompson
Scott Thompson
Joe Pepitone, a three-time All-Star who was a staple of the 1960s New York Yankees, has died at 82. 

The Yankees announced Pepitone's passing in an official statement.

"The Yankees are deeply saddened by the passing of former Yankee Joe Pepitone, whose playful and charismatic personality and on-field contributions made him a favorite of generations of Yankees fans even beyond his years with the team in the 1960s. As a native New Yorker, he embraced everything about being a Yankee during both his playing career – which included three All-Star appearances and three Gold Gloves – and in the decades thereafter," the statement read.

Joe Pepitone of the New York Yankees poses for this portrait before a Major League Baseball game circa 1963.  Pepitone played for the Yankees from 1962-69.

Joe Pepitone of the New York Yankees poses for this portrait before a Major League Baseball game circa 1963.  Pepitone played for the Yankees from 1962-69. (Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

"You always knew when Joe walked into a room – his immense pride in being a Yankee was always on display. He will be missed by our entire organization, and we offer our deepest condolences to his family, friends and all who knew him."

As the Yankees mentioned, Pepitone was a product of the Big Apple, having been born in Brooklyn. He debuted with the team at 21 years old in 1962, hitting .239 in 63 games in pinstripes. 

For the next three seasons after that, Pepitone became a household name for Yankee fans as he tallied three straight All-Star appearances. He also won back-to-back Gold Gloves at first base in 1965 and 1966.

NY Yankee great Joe Pepitone acknowledges the crowd during the game at the Annual Old Timers Day at Yankee Stadium on July 11, 1992 in New York, United States.

NY Yankee great Joe Pepitone acknowledges the crowd during the game at the Annual Old Timers Day at Yankee Stadium on July 11, 1992 in New York, United States. (Steve Crandall/Getty Images)

The Yankees made it to the World Series in 1963 and 1964 with Pepitone playing a major role in getting the Bombers there. However, they would lose to the Los Angeles Dodgers and St. Louis Cardinals in those series, respectively.

Pepitone would play eight seasons in New York, slashing .252/.294/.423 with 166 homers and 541 RBI in 1,051 games before moving on to the Houston Astros, Chicago Cubs and Atlanta Braves before calling it quits in 1973.

Former New York Yankee Joe Pepitone attends the press conference announcing Mickey Mantle Signed Contract Auction To Assist Hurricane Sandy New Jersey Relief Fund at Yogi Berra Museum &amp;amp; Learning Center on April 29, 2013 in Montclair, New Jersey.

Former New York Yankee Joe Pepitone attends the press conference announcing Mickey Mantle Signed Contract Auction To Assist Hurricane Sandy New Jersey Relief Fund at Yogi Berra Museum &amp; Learning Center on April 29, 2013 in Montclair, New Jersey. (Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images)

But Pepitone's days in baseball were not over. He was a mainstay with the Yankees once he hung up his cleats, consistently providing a charismatic presence at Yankee Stadium during Old Timer's Day and other events.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.