Chiefs' Travis Kelce finally gets mic during ESPYs after failed White House attempt

Travis Kelce finally got his moment on the big stage.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes went viral last month after he successfully blocked the star tight end from speaking at the podium during the team’s visit to the White House following their victory in Super Bowl LVII.

But the two-time league MVP wasn’t able to stop Kelce during the ESPYs on Wednesday night after the Chiefs were honored with the "Best Team" award.

"Nah, man. You already took one mic from me, baby. You ain't going to take another," Kelce said as he stepped in front of Mahomes, who was approaching the microphone. "I got something to say."

While Kelce previously admitted that he had plans to address the nation during their trip to the White House, his message on Wednesday night was one of gratitude.

"In all seriousness, it’s crazy what athletics, what sports can do. It obviously has brought all of us together, and it’s very unique in that aspect. So diverse, especially the game of football. Look up here, you see a bunch of different human beings. You look in our locker room, it gets even more diverse."

He continued, "The thing about sports is, it teaches you a lot about life. It teaches you about yourself. It teaches you about the people around you. And you can take that and take it into other aspects of your life that you can really appreciate."

"I can’t tell you how much I love playing for Kansas City, how much I love playing for the Kansas City Chiefs and how much I love playing for these guys behind me. And I’m sure that every single guy on that team says the exact same thing. And that’s what teamwork is all about and that’s what this entire auditorium is all about."

But before leaving the stage Wednesday night, Kelce fired off one of his trademark lines from this past season: "You got to fight for your right to party!"

In addition to the "Best Team" award, Mahomes was named "Best Male Athlete" after winning his second Super Bowl title in five seasons.