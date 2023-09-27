Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kansas City Chiefs

ESPN's Elle Duncan believes Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are not dating: 'It's a stunt'

The rumors about Swift and Kelce are at a fever pitch

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce would have 'gorgeous babies,' but is it for real or for show? Fans react Video

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce would have 'gorgeous babies,' but is it for real or for show? Fans react

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce fans shared mixed opinions on whether the rumored romance is for real, or for show after the duo made their first public appearance.

ESPN broadcaster Elle Duncan analyzed the video of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift leaving Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday night and is convinced the two are not dating.

On the "Elle Duncan Show" Monday, Duncan said she believed that whatever is happening between Kelce and Swift is a "stunt."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Elle Duncan at the Celtics-Warriors game

ESPN's Elle Duncan looks on before the game between the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics during Game Four of the 2022 NBA Finals on June 10, 2022 at TD Garden in Boston. (Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)

"It’s a stunt. It’s a stunt," Duncan said emphatically. "And there was nothing more clear that it was a stunt than watching them leave the arena together. He looked nervous. He looked like he had zero game. It was the most platonic walk of all time. That’s all I kept thinking when they were walking by.

"He’s never touched that woman. They’re not dating. This is a stunt. Now, when I said he does not know that woman – OK, maybe he does. Apparently, he does. They’re not dating."

COWBOYS' MICAH PARSONS OFFERS 'CHALLENGE' TO OTHER NFL PLAYERS AFTER TAYLOR SWIFT SHOWS UP FOR CHIEFS GAME

Travis Kelce points

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce celebrates after scoring during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Kansas City, Missouri. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga, File)

Duncan pointed to how private Swift’s life is and is now at the forefront of television cameras and one of the most talked about people online since she appeared at the game.

"The most private we’ve ever seen in terms of celebrities, we never find out who she’s dating until she writes about them years later, and I’m supposed to believe that she’s got a real thing brewing after what I saw on Sunday. Lies. No. I will die on this hill. They are not dating," Duncan added.

Nothing has been confirmed on what’s happening between Kelce and Swift.

Taylor Swift at the Arrowhead suite

Taylor Swift, right, watches from a suite inside Arrowhead Stadium during the first half of an NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Kansas City, Missouri. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Howerver, her appearance at the game was a surprise and only took the rumors to new heights.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.