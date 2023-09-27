ESPN's Elle Duncan believes Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are not dating: 'It's a stunt'

ESPN broadcaster Elle Duncan analyzed the video of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift leaving Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday night and is convinced the two are not dating.

On the "Elle Duncan Show" Monday, Duncan said she believed that whatever is happening between Kelce and Swift is a "stunt."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"It’s a stunt. It’s a stunt," Duncan said emphatically. "And there was nothing more clear that it was a stunt than watching them leave the arena together. He looked nervous. He looked like he had zero game. It was the most platonic walk of all time. That’s all I kept thinking when they were walking by.

"He’s never touched that woman. They’re not dating. This is a stunt. Now, when I said he does not know that woman – OK, maybe he does. Apparently, he does. They’re not dating."

COWBOYS' MICAH PARSONS OFFERS 'CHALLENGE' TO OTHER NFL PLAYERS AFTER TAYLOR SWIFT SHOWS UP FOR CHIEFS GAME

Duncan pointed to how private Swift’s life is and is now at the forefront of television cameras and one of the most talked about people online since she appeared at the game.

"The most private we’ve ever seen in terms of celebrities, we never find out who she’s dating until she writes about them years later, and I’m supposed to believe that she’s got a real thing brewing after what I saw on Sunday. Lies. No. I will die on this hill. They are not dating," Duncan added.

Nothing has been confirmed on what’s happening between Kelce and Swift.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Howerver, her appearance at the game was a surprise and only took the rumors to new heights.