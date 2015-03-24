Expand / Collapse search
Transgender woman slain in Baltimore was sibling of NBA player

By | Associated Press

BALTIMORE – A transgender woman found slain in Baltimore is the sibling of an NBA player.

Reggie Bullock of the Los Angeles Clippers confirms to WJZ-TV (http://tinyurl.com/puo33ps) that Mia Henderson, who was born Kevin Long, was his brother. Bullock also sent a tweet on Wednesday paying tribute to Henderson, with the hashtag "RIPKEVIN."

Baltimore police say the 26-year-old Henderson was found dead early Wednesday morning in an alley in northwest Baltimore. Police have not identified any suspects or established a motive, and they don't know yet whether there's any connection to the slaying of another transgender woman last month.

Bullock is heading into his second season with the Clippers. He was a first-round draft pick last year out of the University of North Carolina.