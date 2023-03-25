Trail Blazers may sit injured star Damian Lillard for rest of season amid dimming playoff hopes: report

With their season almost over, the Portland Trail Blazers could be making a decision for their future.

The organization is reportedly considering sitting superstar Damian Lillard for the rest of the season while he nurses a calf injury.

The Blazers are 3½ games out of a play-in tournament berth with nine games to go. They’d need a near miracle to get in.

Lillard missed Friday’s game against the Chicago Bulls.

The 32-year-old is having the best season of his career, averaging 32.2 points on 46.3% shooting, both career highs.

But Portland has not been able to take the next step. Lillard has provided some memorable playoff moments with a pair of buzzer beaters that advanced his squad to the next round, but the Blazers had won a total of four playoff series over Lillard's 10 seasons heading into 2022-23, reaching the Western Conference finals in 2019.

Lillard has remained loyal to the team that drafted him with the sixth overall pick in 2012 rather than looking to jump ship for a team built for consistent, deep playoff runs.

But he's not getting any younger.

Lillard recently signed an extension that would keep him in Portland through the 2027 season