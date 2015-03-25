Tour event in Malaysia gets a new course and commitment from Mickelson

Phil Mickelson is heading to Malaysia later this year for the CIMB Classic.

The PGA Tour announced Thursday that CIMB Classic is moving from The Mines to Kuala Lumpur Golf & Country Club for the Oct. 24-27 tournament. For the first time, the Malaysia event will be an official tournament in the 2013-14 schedule.

Tiger Woods played in the tournament last year. Along with Mickelson, past winners Nick Watney, Bo Van Pelt and Ben Crane are early commitments. One appeal of moving to Kuala Lumpur is that the course is about five miles from the heart of downtown.

The CIMB Classic is one week before the HSBC Champions in Shanghai, the final World Golf Championship of the year.