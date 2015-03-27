Touchdown on blocked kick helps Syracuse to 29-3 victory over Akron

Mike Holmes returned a blocked field goal 57 yards for a touchdown, highlighting Syracuse's 29-3 win over Akron on Saturday night.

Chandler Jones blocked Igor Iveljic's attempt at the Syracuse 39, allowing Holmes to pick it up at the 43 and go untouched, making it 23-3 in the third quarter.

Ryan Nassib added two touchdowns and 229 yards on 17-for-27 passing as the Orange won their season opener for the first time since 2003. He connected with Aaron Weaver for a 23-yard score on the game's first series and found Van Chew for a 26-yard touchdown five seconds before halftime for a 17-3 lead.

Akron's Rob Ianello, who took over for J.D. Brookhart, lost his head coaching debut after five years as a Notre Dame assistant.

Delone Carter had 1-yard TD run in the fourth quarter and rushed for 91 yards for Syracuse.