Toronto FC waived midfielder Elbekay Bouchiba on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old Bouchiba suffered a torn ACL prior to last season and missed the entire year. Bouchiba had only joined the club in February of last year, and leaves without ever making an appearance in Major League Soccer.

Bouchiba spent the early part of his career in the Netherlands, playing with clubs such as Sparta, Twente, Roda and AZ Alkmaar.