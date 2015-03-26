Toronto rolls past Columbus

Clarke MacArthur scored a pair of goals, 1 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets from Nationwide Arena.

John-Michael Liles and Joey Crabb scored the other goals, and Joffrey Lupul added a pair of assists for the Leafs, who have won two straight.

Ben Scrivens made 38 saves for Toronto to earn his first career win.

Ryan Johansen netted the only goal for the Jackets, losers of three of their last four games.

Steve Mason made seven saves on 11 shots and Allen York stopped all seven shots he faced in relief in a losing effort.