Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Olympics

Top GOP senator urges Olympic officials to swiftly enact 'decisive policy' banning men from women's sports

IOC is reportedly set to finalize plans to bar trans athletes from women's events in February

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
IOC considering ban on transgender athletes in women’s sports Video

IOC considering ban on transgender athletes in women’s sports

Fox News senior foreign affairs correspondent Greg Palkot joins ‘America Reports’ to discuss reports that the International Olympic Committee is reviewing its gender policy.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, urged the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to cement its ban on biological males competing in women’s sports in a letter on Monday.

The IOC is set to enact a new policy that will prohibit transgender female athletes from competing against biological women, according to multiple reports. The policy is reportedly set to cover those with differences of sex development (DSD).

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

John Cornyn in November 19, 2025

Sen. John Cornyn. R-Texas, speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill on Nov. 19, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

"Reports indicate the working group is moving towards a complete ban on biological males competing in female events, but that decision is not yet confirmed," Cornyn wrote in a letter to IOC president Kirsty Coventry. "I urge the IOC to move swiftly toward a clear and decisive policy that protects fair and safe competition for women and prohibits biological males from competing in female categories."

Cornyn underscored the need for resolution to ensure the integrity of women’s sports with the 2026 Winter Olympics approaching and the 2028 Summer Olympics around the corner.

"With the Winter Games rapidly approaching in February and preparation well underway for the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, timely action is essential," Cornyn added. "As the IOC continues its deliberations, this issue has become a global policy concern and a question of athletic integrity.

Kirsty Coventry laughs

Kirsty Coventry laughs during a press conference after she was elected as the new IOC president at the International Olympic Committee 144th session in Costa Navarino, western Greece, Thursday, March 20, 2025.  (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

NFL'S FIRST TRANSGENDER CHEERLEADER MAKES CLAIM ABOUT PANTHERS DEPARTURE: 'I WAS CUT BECAUSE I’M TRANS'

"In the United States, President Trump honored his unwavering commitment to women and girls with the issuance of Executive Order 1420: Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports. His action reaffirmed the longstanding belief that women’s sports must be preserved for biological females.

"I applaud your commitment to addressing this issue and respectfully urge the International Olympic Committee to finalize the ban on biological males competing in female sports, without delay. Thank you for your attention and dedication to protecting women’s athletics."

The new policy is reportedly expected to be announced in February just ahead of the Winter Olympics.

Coventry called for "protecting" the women’s category in June and there was "overwhelming support" from IOC members to do the same.

"We understand that there'll be differences depending on the sport … but it was very clear from the members that we have to protect the female category, first and foremost to ensure fairness," Coventry said at the time.

Olympic rings in Italy

A general view of the Olympic rings in front of the Olympia delle Tofane ski run during Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games - 1 Year To Go event on February 06, 2025 in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. (Francesco Scaccianoce/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"But we need to do that with a scientific approach and the inclusion of the international federations who have already done a lot of work in this area."

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue