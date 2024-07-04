Expand / Collapse search
Boxing

Top boxing organization expels Ryan Garcia after hateful comments

Garcia has been under microscope since match with Devin Haney

Ryan Gaydos
Published
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 4

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 4

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Boxer Ryan Garcia was expelled from one of the top organizations on Thursday after he made racist remarks about Black people and George Floyd as well as anti-Muslim comments.

Garcia made the remarks in an X Space and it quickly went viral.

Ryan Garcia in Saudi Arabia

Boxer Ryan Garcia is shown in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on May 17, 2024. (Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

World Boxing Council President Mauricio Sulaiman announced on X that Garcia had been expelled from the organization. 

"Exercising my authority as president of the WBC, I am hereby expelling Ryan Garcia from any activity with our organization," Sulaiman wrote on X. "We reject any form of discrimination. I fear for Ryan well being as he has declined multiple attempts for our help with mental health and substance abuse."

He went on another rant on X before the expulsion was handed down, trying to defend some of his remarks.

Fox News Digital reached out to Garcia’s representatives for comment.

Ryan Garcia at his presser

Ryan Garcia speaks onstage at Palladium Times Square in New York City on Feb. 27, 2024. (Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy/Getty Images)

Garcia was suspended by the New York State Athletic Commission for one year last month after a positive test for a banned substance after his fight against Devin Haney in April.

He later wrote on X that he was "officially retired" and claimed to be headed to the UFC. He’s pushed back on any notion he had a banned substance in his system against Haney.

He tested positive for Ostarine, which is not a steroid but can stimulate muscle growth and thus is on the World Anti-Doping Agency's list of banned substances.

Ryan Garcia at Davis vs. Martin

Ryan Garcia arrives at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on June 15, 2024. (Cassy Athena/Getty Images)

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Garcia and his team said at the time he was a "victim of substance contamination, with levels measured in the billions and trillions of a gram, which provided no advantage whatsoever in the ring."

Fox News' Ryan Morik contributed to this report.

