Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Baltimore Ravens
Published

Tony Siragusa, Super Bowl champion defensive lineman, dead at 55

Tony Siragusa won a Super Bowl title with the Ravens during the 2000 season

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 22 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 22

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tony Siragusa, a former NFL defensive lineman who won a Super Bowl with the Baltimore Ravens, has died, a former teammate of his said Wednesday.

Former Ravens running back Jamal Lewis told TMZ Sports about Siragusa’s death.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Defensive lineman Tony Siragusa #98 of the Baltimore Ravens looks on from the sideline during a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on Nov. 4, 2001 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.  The Ravens defeated the Steelers 13-10. 

Defensive lineman Tony Siragusa #98 of the Baltimore Ravens looks on from the sideline during a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on Nov. 4, 2001 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.  The Ravens defeated the Steelers 13-10.  (George Gojkovich/Getty Images)

"It's a sad day to be a Raven I must say," Lewis said.

Indianapolis Colts team owner Jim Irsay also tweeted his condolences after learning about Siragusa’s death.

"The Goose, Tony Siracusa (sic) has passed away at 55.. I’m heart broken as is all of Colts Nation," he wrote.

Siragusa joined the Colts in 1990 as an undrafted free agent. The Kenilworth, New Jersey, native was a nose tackle and a defensive tackle for the Colts for seven seasons. He played 96 games for the organization and recorded 16.5 sacks from 1990 to 1996.

RAVENS LINEBACKER JAYLON FERGUSON DEAD AT 26

Tony Siragusa #98, Nose Tackle for the Baltimore Ravens   during the American Football Conference Central game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sept. 19, 1999 at the PSINet Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland, United States. The Steelers won the game 23-20. 

Tony Siragusa #98, Nose Tackle for the Baltimore Ravens   during the American Football Conference Central game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sept. 19, 1999 at the PSINet Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland, United States. The Steelers won the game 23-20.  (Tom Hauck/Getty Images)

He joined the Ravens in 1997 and played for them until 2001. He, alongside players like Ray Lewis, Jamal Lewis, Rod Woodson and Jamie Sharper, defeated the New York Giants in Super Bowl XXXV.

He played in 73 games and recorded 5.5 sacks for the Ravens.

Over the course of his career, he played in 169 games, recorded 22 sacks and 564 total tackles.

Siragusa was an NFL analyst for FOX in 2015 and played the character Frankie Cortese in the HBO series "The Sopranos."

Tony Siragusa of Fox Sports stands on the sideline during a game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Arizona Cardinals on Dec. 1, 2013 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Eagles won 24-21.

Tony Siragusa of Fox Sports stands on the sideline during a game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Arizona Cardinals on Dec. 1, 2013 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Eagles won 24-21. (Hunter Martin/Philadelphia Eagles/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He married his wife Kathy in 1995, and they had three children.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.