Tony Siragusa, Super Bowl champion defensive lineman, dead at 55

Tony Siragusa, a former NFL defensive lineman who won a Super Bowl with the Baltimore Ravens, has died, a former teammate of his said Wednesday.

Former Ravens running back Jamal Lewis told TMZ Sports about Siragusa’s death.

"It's a sad day to be a Raven I must say," Lewis said.

Indianapolis Colts team owner Jim Irsay also tweeted his condolences after learning about Siragusa’s death.

"The Goose, Tony Siracusa (sic) has passed away at 55.. I’m heart broken as is all of Colts Nation," he wrote.

Siragusa joined the Colts in 1990 as an undrafted free agent. The Kenilworth, New Jersey, native was a nose tackle and a defensive tackle for the Colts for seven seasons. He played 96 games for the organization and recorded 16.5 sacks from 1990 to 1996.

He joined the Ravens in 1997 and played for them until 2001. He, alongside players like Ray Lewis, Jamal Lewis, Rod Woodson and Jamie Sharper, defeated the New York Giants in Super Bowl XXXV.

He played in 73 games and recorded 5.5 sacks for the Ravens.

Over the course of his career, he played in 169 games, recorded 22 sacks and 564 total tackles.

Siragusa was an NFL analyst for FOX in 2015 and played the character Frankie Cortese in the HBO series "The Sopranos."

He married his wife Kathy in 1995, and they had three children.