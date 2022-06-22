Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson dead at 26

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson has died, the team announced Wednesday. He was 26.

The team did not release any details around Ferguson’s passing.

"We are profoundly saddened by the tragic passing of Jaylon Ferguson," the team said. "He was a kind, respectful young man with a big smile and infectious personality.

"We express our heartfelt condolences to Jaylon’s family and friends as we mourn a life lost much too soon."

Ferguson’s agent, Safarrah Lawson, also released a statement.

"It’s with great sadness that we announce the passing of Baltimore Ravens LB Jaylon Ferguson. The family asks for your prayers and privacy during this trying time," Lawson said.

The Ravens selected Ferguson in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Louisiana Tech. He played 14 games during his rookie season and had 31 tackles, 2.5 sacks and a fumble recovery.

In 2020, Ferguson played in 14 games and had 30 tackles, 2 sacks and a fumble recovery as well. In 2021, he only played in 10 games and had six sacks during that season.

Ferguson was a standout linebacker at Louisiana Tech. He was named the 2018 Conference USA Defensive Player of the Year and was a first-team all-conference selection in 2017 and 2018.

He recorded the most sacks in NCAA FBS history with 45.