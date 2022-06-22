Expand / Collapse search
Baltimore Ravens
Published

Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson dead at 26

Jaylon Ferguson is the all-time leader in sacks in FBS play

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson has died, the team announced Wednesday. He was 26.

The team did not release any details around Ferguson’s passing.

Jaylon Ferguson, #45 of the Baltimore Ravens, looks on during the second half of the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at M&amp;T Bank Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

"We are profoundly saddened by the tragic passing of Jaylon Ferguson," the team said. "He was a kind, respectful young man with a big smile and infectious personality.

"We express our heartfelt condolences to Jaylon’s family and friends as we mourn a life lost much too soon."

Ferguson’s agent, Safarrah Lawson, also released a statement.

"It’s with great sadness that we announce the passing of Baltimore Ravens LB Jaylon Ferguson. The family asks for your prayers and privacy during this trying time," Lawson said.

Linebacker Jaylon Ferguson, #45 of the Baltimore Ravens, tackles quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, #7 of the Pittsburgh Steelers, in the third quarter at M&amp;T Bank Stadium on November 01, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The Ravens selected Ferguson in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Louisiana Tech. He played 14 games during his rookie season and had 31 tackles, 2.5 sacks and a fumble recovery.

In 2020, Ferguson played in 14 games and had 30 tackles, 2 sacks and a fumble recovery as well. In 2021, he only played in 10 games and had six sacks during that season.

Ferguson was a standout linebacker at Louisiana Tech. He was named the 2018 Conference USA Defensive Player of the Year and was a first-team all-conference selection in 2017 and 2018.

Linebacker Jaylon Ferguson, #45 of the Baltimore Ravens, on the sidelines during the NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on September 13, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Raiders defeated the Ravens 33-27 in overtime. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

He recorded the most sacks in NCAA FBS history with 45.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.