Tony Romo faces scrutiny over Michael Jordan, Clyde Drexler comparison in AFC title game

Romo made the comment during the Chiefs and Bengals game

Ryan Gaydos
Ryan Gaydos
For the second straight week, Tony Romo’s broadcasting chops came under fire. 

This time, the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback was on the broadcast for the AFC Championship on Sunday.

The CBS analyst perplexed viewers when he launched into a Michael Jordan and Clyde Drexler comparison during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals. Romo compared Patrick Mahomes to Jordan and Joe Burrow to Drexler in this scenario.

Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals hugs Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs after the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Jan. 30, 2022.

Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals hugs Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs after the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Jan. 30, 2022. (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

The apparent reference was to the 1992 NBA Finals between Jordan’s Chicago Bulls and Drexler’s Portland Trail Blazers. It was the same series where Jordan shrugged after hitting a shot. The Bulls won the series 4-2.

But the comparison didn’t sit well with NFL fans watching at home.

Tony Romo plays his shot during AT and T Byron Nelson golf tournament at Trinity Forest Golf Club in Dallas on May 10, 2019.

Tony Romo plays his shot during AT and T Byron Nelson golf tournament at Trinity Forest Golf Club in Dallas on May 10, 2019. (Ray Carlin-USA Today Sports)

The ’92 NBA Finals was a highly anticipated matchup as Drexler was considered to be Jordan’s top rival and one of the best players in the league. The book "Playing for Keeps: Michael Jordan and the World He Made" highlighted Jordan’s intensity when it came to facing off against Drexler.

Jordan’s rivalry with Drexler would continue even on the Team USA basketball squad in the 1992 Olympics. In the end, Jordan won six NBA titles and is considered to be one of the greatest players of all time. Drexler didn’t win a title until the 1994-95 season with the Houston Rockets.

Michael Jordan of the Chicago Bulls finishes a slam dunk against the Trail Blazers at the Portland Rose Garden.

Michael Jordan of the Chicago Bulls finishes a slam dunk against the Trail Blazers at the Portland Rose Garden. (Reuters)

Between Mahomes and Burrow, the Chiefs star is the only one with a Super Bowl ring. But both players have been in the game since the 2019 season.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.