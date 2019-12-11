Tommy 'Two Gloves' Gainey' arrested in Florida prostitution sting

A professional golfer was arrested in a Florida prostitution and sex-trafficking sting operation Sunday dubbed “Operation Santa’s Naughty List.”

Tommy “Two Gloves” Gainey, 44, was among the 124 arrested as part of the investigation, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said Gainey was arrested for soliciting a prostitute and is facing a first-degree misdemeanor solicitation charge.

Gainey was released from jail Monday after posting bail, according to TMZ Sports.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said Gainey told officers he was in town for a charity golf event.

“He's married. He told us he was here for a charity golf event and it was supposed to be in the next morning tee off. He didn't make it. He was a scratch,” Judd said during a news conference. “We charged him with soliciting. He missed his tee time the next morning.”

Gainey turned pro in 1997 and joined the PGA Tour in 2008. He rose to popularity because he wore golf gloves on both hands and had a unique swing.

The South Carolina native has one PGA Tour victory, winning the McGladrey Classic in 2012.

He’s played in 200 PGA Tour events and earned more than $5.6 million, according to the tour’s website.