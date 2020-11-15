Tommy Lasorda, Hall of Fame baseball manager, hospitalized with heart issues

Former Los Angeles Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda was reportedly hospitalized with heart issues and is in serious condition.

The Hall of Fame manager, 93, was admitted to a California hospital last week and was on a ventilator and sedated, TMZ Sports reported Sunday. His issue was reportedly not coronavirus related.

The Dodgers released a statement on his condition.

"Los Angeles Dodgers Hall of Fame great Tommy Lasorda has been hospitalized in Orange County. Lasorda, 93, was admitted and he is in intensive care, resting comfortably. The family appreciates everyone’s thoughts and prayers; however, they request their privacy at this time," the team tweeted.

Lasorda has had health issues before. He suffered what was called a "mild" heart attack about eight years ago while in New York City.

He is the oldest living Hall of Famer.

Lasorda played in the big leagues from 1954 to 1956 with the Brooklyn Dodgers and Kansas City Athletics. He became the Los Angeles Dodgers’ third-base coach in 1973 and was expected to be the next manager for the team once Walter Alston stepped down.

The prediction was correct.

He served as the Dodgers’ manager from 1976 to 1996. He won four pennants with Los Angeles and two World Series. He was the manager when Kirk Gibson hit a walk-off home run in Game 1 of the 1988 series against the Oakland Athletics and was seen jumping in jubilation as Gibson rounded the bases.

Lasorda left the Dodgers in the middle of the 1996 season after having health issues. He would come back to manage the 2000 U.S. Olympic baseball team and coach in the 2001 MLB All-Star Game.

He was inducted into the Hall of Fame via the Veterans Committee in 1997. He finished his managerial career with a 1,599-1,439 record.