Tom Brady's old prediction on Stefon Diggs' eventual Bills departure resurfaces

After a successful run with the Minnesota Vikings, star wide receiver Stefon Diggs was traded to the Buffalo Bills in 2020.

Diggs teamed up with quarterback Josh Allen. The Diggs-Allen combo was initially one of the most formidable tandems in the NFL, but in recent years, the tension seemingly began to bubble up around Diggs.

Earlier this week, Diggs' marriage with the Bills came to an end as the wideout was traded to the Houston Texans, ESPN reported. While the eventual parting of ways became somewhat expected recently, a couple of years ago NFL legend Tom Brady hinted that the move would happen.

In 2022, Brady and quarterback Aaron Rodgers went up against Allen and Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes in The Match.

At one point during the golf tournament, Brady jokingly told Allen that one of the key players on his team would soon leave Buffalo.

"Davante left [Aaron], Tyreek left you, Patrick," a midc'd Brady said. "Josh, don’t worry, someone’s going to leave you, too."

Allen and Diggs did produce some impressive numbers during their four seasons together in Buffalo.

Diggs finished with at least 1,000 yards in each of those four years. He has been named to the Pro Bowl in every season he has played in Buffalo.

But their time was also marred by multiple disappointing postseason results.

Allen will now have to navigate without his most reliable target.

