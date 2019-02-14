Tom Brady's good looks had Charles Barkley mesmerized, 'you a pretty man'

Former NBA great Charles Barkley on Wednesday raved about New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady during his appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

Barkley explained to host Jimmy Kimmel he was invited to Patriots practice in the days leading up to Super Bowl LIII – in which the Patriots later defeated the Los Angeles Rams. Barkley said he was hanging out with coach Bill Belichick and team owner Robert Kraft when he made the big mistake: Looking Brady right in the eyes.

“I’m looking at these guys and all of a sudden I look at Gronk and then Tom Brady is like right here and I look him in the eyes … and I said ‘damn you a pretty man,’” Barkley said as the crowd burst into laughter.

Barkley then said he was so embarrassed about his reaction that he turned his head to talk to the quarterback.

“I can see why he scores all of them touchdowns … the defense is looking at his eyes. They get mesmerized,” he said. “That Tom Brady, he’s a pretty man y’all.”