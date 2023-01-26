Expand / Collapse search
Tom Brady's former teammate slams those filming him while touring school with kids: 'This is some BS!'

Van Noy tweeted his defense of Brady on Wednesday

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Kyle Van Noy spent years trying to lock down wins for Tom Brady and the New England Patriots and a few more seasons trying to sack him.

On Wednesday, he was defending him.

New England Patriots QB Tom Brady celebrates winning Super Bowl LIII with Kyle Van Noy at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Atlanta, Georgia, on Feb. 3, 2019. (Rob Tringali/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

Brady and his family were spotted over the course of the week touring a Miami school with his kids as fans and pundits wonder what his future holds. As pictures of his kids appeared all over the internet and across various social media channels, the Los Angeles Chargers linebacker came to Brady’s defense.

"This is some BS! Whoever filmed this is wack! Let my man just handle business for his kids. This should NOT be filmed!!!" the linebacker tweeted.

Tom Brady hugs Kyle Van Noy after the Patriots defeat the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 in Super Bowl LIII on Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Brady and his children Benjamin and Vivian toured a South Florida-area prep school they may attend, according to Page Six. Brady co-parents the two children with his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen. Both Brady and Bündchen now live in the Miami area.

Brady hasn’t decided whether he’s going to call it quits ahead of the 2023 season. He had a profane answer to the question in an interview on the "Let’s Go!" podcast Monday.

"If I knew what I was going to f---ing do, I would’ve already f---ing done it," he told sportscaster Jim Gray on the podcast. "I'm taking it a day at a time."

Brady then added, "I appreciate you asking. Thank you."

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady throws a pass during the NFC wild-card game against the Dallas Cowboys on Jan. 16, 2023, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The clock started for Brady last week when the Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys at home in the NFC wild-card round. 

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.