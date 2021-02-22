Expand / Collapse search
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tom Brady comes to this realization after Red Sox slugger wears viral photo on T-shirt

Brady went viral for partying too hard during Tampa Bay's celebration

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
A photo of Tom Brady apparently partying too hard during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Super Bowl LV celebration was memorialized on a T-shirt.

Boston Red Sox slugger J.D. Martinez posted a photo of himself wearing the shirt as he arrived for spring training workouts. Additionally, Martinez wrote: "2021 Goals. Be like the [GOAT] @TomBrady."

The Red Sox also tweeted the photos, saying: "Nothing to see her…just litTle sPrInG tRaInInG."

Brady caught wind of the tweet and had a reaction of his own.

"Lol...I will never live this down," he wrote.

He will now have to wait until it is football season again.

To pass the time, the Buccaneers quarterback is set to undergo some offseason knee surgery. The Boston Globe reported that it will require "more than just a little clean-up."

Aside from getting into the avocado tequila, he was pictured wearing a brace on his left during the Bucs’ celebratory boat parade.

Brady, who just completed his first season in Tampa, led the Buccaneers to their first Super Bowl title since 2002.

In the game, Brady completed 21 of 29 passes for 201 yards with three touchdowns as the Bucs rolled to a dominating 31-9 victory over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on social media @Gaydos_