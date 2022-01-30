Tom Brady appears to take subtle swipe at retirement reports

Tom Brady has yet to respond to reports he’s planning to retire from the NFL following seven Super Bowl titles and 22 seasons.

Brady did break his social media silence Sunday, offering what seemed to be a subtle jab at those reporting his retirement plans rather than letting him control the message. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers star reposted an image from Brady brand’s Instagram account.

"Cool touch," the post, which included an image of Brady wearing Brady brand apparel, said.

Make of it what you will. It was Brady’s first social media post since he told followers he would take some time to decide on what’s next and thanked his teammates for another great season, which ended in an NFC South division title and early playoff exit.

It’s unclear what will happen next. Buccaneers players Chris Godwin and Mike Evans both tweeted their goodbyes but later deleted them. Brady’s company, TB12 Sports, tweeted its own tribute but later deleted that.

If he does retire, Brady would leave the league's all-time leader in passing yards (84,520), touchdown passes (624), completions (7,263) and attempts (11,317). He finished second in fourth quarter comebacks with 42, one behind one of his fiercest rivals, Peyton Manning.

Brady’s accolades are astounding.

Not only does Brady personally own more Super Bowl rings than every NFL franchise, he is a five-time Super Bowl MVP. He's added 15 Pro Bowl appearances, three first-team All-Pro selections and three MVP awards, and he was named to the Hall of Fame All-Decade Team for the 2000s and 2010s.

Saturday's retirement reports created confusion, but Brady was reportedly in contact with Tampa Bay general manager Jason Licht, saying he hadn't made up his mind yet.