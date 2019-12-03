Tom Brady explains sideline outburst, urges calm after loss to Houston Texans

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady explained Monday what he was trying to do when cameras caught him yelling at his wide receivers during their game against the Houston Texans.

Brady appeared to tell his guys, “Listen up… we gotta be faster, quicker and more explosive.”

It was one of the more viral moments of Sunday night’s matchup. Brady had three touchdown passes, with two of them coming in the second quarter. New England lost 28-22.

On Monday, Brady was asked in an interview on Westwood One about the sideline interaction.

“I do that quite a bit in practice,” he said. “I know they don’t always pick it up when I do speak, but I speak a lot in meetings, on the practice field and certainly in the games and in the huddle. I’m just trying to communicate what I see. A lot of other guys are doing the same thing.”

He added: “It was a tough game [Sunday] night. [The Texans] came out and played really well, and they played very aggressively. When that happens, you’ve got to go out there and you’ve got to try to match it. They got off to a great start, and we tried to battle back and just came up short in the end.”

Earlier Monday, Brady appeared on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show” and urged all the naysayers to calm down following the loss.

“We're learning as we go. By no means ... we're not 2-10. We're 10-2,” he said.

“I know there are very high expectations, as there are for us. I think the expectations for our team are often at a very, very, very high level. I understand that. But at the same time, I think there are realistic expectations with our circumstances and incorporating different elements and players and injuries.”

New England still has a stranglehold on the AFC East but have moved into second place in the conference in terms of record.