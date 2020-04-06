Tom Brady says farewell to Patriots: 'I wouldn't change anything about it'

Quarterback Tom Brady’s two-decade run in New England came to an end just a few weeks ago, when he signed a two-year $50 million deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brady said his farewell to the Patriots in a social media post on Monday.

"My journey over the past 20 years in New England has been amazing,” Brady said. “It's been a long road, and I wouldn't change anything about it.”

Brady is leaving New England as arguably the greatest quarterback in NFL history. He won six Super Bowl titles, which is the most for a single player in league history; he came away with three NFL MVP trophies; and he was named to two All-Decade teams.

"The support and love of New England fans has always been unconditional," Brady added. "So many great moments stand out for me — the packed training camps, the victory parades, the tens of thousands of supporters who came to see us off at the airport each time we boarded the plane for the Super Bowl. Win or lose, the same number of people would be there to greet our plane when we came home. Gillette Stadium holds around 70,000 people, and I've never not played in a sold-out stadium during my career as a Patriot. How fortunate am I?"

Brady went on to say that at this point in his career, the only person that he has to prove anything to is himself.

"For me, playing football isn't going to last another 10 years," he continues. "In the time left, the question is, How can I keep maximizing what I do, put everything I can into it, make it the best I possibly can? Physically, I'm as capable of doing my job as I've ever been. Now I want to see what more I can do. I want to see how great I can be… Deep down I know what I can do. I know what I can bring. Now I want to see it in action."

As he shifts his attention to his new team, Brady says that the Buccaneers have "welcomed me as one of their own."

"They want to listen to what I have to say," Brady said in a Players’ Tribune story. "I'm excited to be embraced fully for what I can bring to the Bucs. In turn I'm ready to embrace fully a team that is confident in what I do — and what I bring — and is willing to go on this ride with me."

When the 2020 NFL season begins, Brady will be 43 years old.