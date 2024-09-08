Colts' Anthony Richardson tosses sublime 60-yard TD pass, dazzles NFL fans

It’s felt like an eternity since Anthony Richardson threw a pass for the Indianapolis Colts. On Sunday, the wait was over.

Richardson was cooking early for the Colts as they looked to start their 2024 season with a divisional victory over the Houston Texans.

Richardson did all he could in the first quarter and threw a touchdown pass to wide receiver Alec Pierce.

The second-year quarterback took the snap in the shotgun formation. He faked a handoff, dropped back and found Pierce streaking past two defensive backs for the 60-yard score.

It was the longest completed pass of Richardson’s young career, and it drew praise on social media.

It was 7-3 at that point.

Richardson was the No. 4 overall pick by the Colts in the 2023 NFL Draft. He starred at Florida before turning pro.

The 22-year-old only played in four games during his rookie year before an an injury upended his season. He finished with 577 passing yards, three touchdown passes and four rushing touchdowns.

The Colts had to go with Gardner Minshew II as their starter for most of last season.

Pierce is in his third season with the Colts. He has 73 catches for 1,107 yards and four touchdowns in his career. Last year, he caught 32 passes for 514 yards and two scores.