Tom Brady retiring: Look at how other QBs in 2000 draft class fared

Tom Brady was famously picked with the 199th selection in the 2000 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots.

Brady was thrust into a game during Week 2 of the 2001 NFL season after Drew Bledsoe went down with an injury. The rest is really history.

Brady was the seventh quarterback selected in the draft and there were 12 quarterbacks taken overall. Every team at the time had a shot at drafting Brady but completely missed out. Twenty-two seasons and seven Super Bowl titles later, teams are still regretting not making the pick.

Here’s a look at how the other quarterbacks did in their careers.

CHAD PENNINGTON

Chad Pennington was a star at Marshall and the New York Jets made him a first-round draft pick in 2000. The Jets took him at No. 18. He played 11 seasons in the NFL between the Jets and the Miami Dolphins, winning Comeback Player of the Year twice. He finished with 17,823 passing yards and 102 passing touchdowns. He was the runner-up for the 2008 MVP award.

GIOVANNI CARMAZZI

The San Francisco 49ers took Giovanni Carmazzi in the third round of the draft. He was the second quarterback selected. He spent the 2000 and 2001 seasons as a backup, never appearing in an NFL regular season game. He later played for the Rhein Fire of NFL Europe and the Calgary Stampeders and B.C. Lions of the Canadian Football League.

CHRIS REDMAN

In the third round, the Baltimore Ravens selected Chris Redman. He proved to be a serviceable backup in the league, playing for the Ravens and Atlanta Falcons over the course of eight seasons. The former Louisville star was also on the practice squad for the Arena Football League’s Austin Wranglers for a hot minute in 2007. Redman finished with 21 career touchdown passes and got a Super Bowl ring when the Ravens beat the New York Giants during the 2000 season.

TEE MARTIN

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Tee Martin with the No. 163 pick in the fifth round of the draft. The former Tennessee standout, who won a national championship with the Volunteers, only played in three regular-season games in his NFL career. He had a stint with the Rhein Fire in 2002 and played for the CFL’s Winnipeg Blue Bombers in 2004 and 2005. He’s been in the collegiate and professional coaching ranks since 2006. In 2021, he was the Ravens’ wide receivers coach.

MARC BULGER

Marc Bulger might have had the best outing among the quarterbacks taken not named Tom Brady. The New Orleans Saints originally selected Bulger with the No. 168th pick in the sixth round. Bulger was waived by the Saints and was the third-string quarterback for the Rams when he made his first appearance for St. Louis. He filled in for an injured Jamie Martin, who filled in for an injured Kurt Warner. He would eventually take the starting spot from Warner.

Bulger played eight seasons with the Rams and earned two Pro Bowl appearances. He made two playoff appearances as well. He finished his career with 22,84 passing yards and 122 passing touchdowns.

SPERGON WYNN

Spergon Wynn was the last quarterback taken before the Patriots selected Brady. The Cleveland Browns selected Wynn with the No. 183rd pick in the sixth round. He only played one season for the Browns and later signed with the Minnesota Vikings before never appearing in an NFL game again. He played one season in NFL Europe for the Amsterdam Admirals and then played in the CFL from 2003 to 2006.

TODD HUSAK

Todd Husak was taken by the then-Washington Redskins three selections after Brady at No. 202. Husak, who played at Stanford, only played in one NFL game. He did win a World Bowl in NFL Europe with the Berlin Thunder but never was in an NFL game after the 2000 season.

JA’JUAN SEIDER

The San Diego Chargers picked Ja’Juan Seider with the No. 205 pick. Seider, like Carmazzi, never appeared in an NFL game. While he didn’t have success on the field in the NFL, he’s become a successful coach in the collegiate ranks. He’s been a running backs coach for four different schools, most recently Penn State. Eagles running back Miles Sanders was one of his proteges.

TIM RATTAY

The Patriots famously decided to take Brady over Tim Rattay, who was being floated as a potential pick within the organization, according to the book "Patriot Reign." New England passed on Rattay, who went to the 49ers at pick No. 212. For a seventh-round pick, he played seven seasons in the NFL – mostly for the 49ers. He had 4,853 passing yards and 31 touchdown passes in his career.

JARIOUS JACKSON

Jarious Jackson was a standout at Notre Dame before he was taken in the draft. The Denver Broncos selected him with the No. 214 pick. He appeared in five games from 2000 to 2003. He would later become a four-time Grey Cup champion after time with the B.C. Lions and Toronto Argonauts. He currently serves as the Edmonton Elks’ quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator.

JOE HAMILTON

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made Joe Hamilton the final quarterback pick in the draft. Tampa Bay selected him with the 234th overall pick in the seventh round. He only made one appearance in the NFL. He was with the Buccaneers during their 2002 championship season and later played for NFL Europe with the Frankfurt Galaxy and in the Arena Football League for the Orlando Predators. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2014 after a stellar career at Georgia Tech.